Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Survey

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million ($0.31) -8.39 Pro-Dex $38.03 million 2.23 $4.45 million $1.12 20.77

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Biostage and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Pro-Dex 11.70% 21.60% 11.72%

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Biostage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

