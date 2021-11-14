Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

BPTH opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Bio-Path worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

