Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Bio-Path worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

