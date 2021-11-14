Bing Xue Sells 1,989 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08.

On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $45.61 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

