Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.