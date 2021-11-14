Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $984.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.