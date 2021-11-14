Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Jason T. White Sells 5,280 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BHLB stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

