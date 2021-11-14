Benchmark Begins Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE MP opened at $46.39 on Thursday. MP Materials has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $2,417,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MP Materials by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

