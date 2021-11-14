BeatzCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $35.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000801 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

