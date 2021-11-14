Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN opened at $316.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.22, for a total value of $2,316,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,684,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,192,997.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,126 shares of company stock worth $56,262,818. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.