Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

