Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

