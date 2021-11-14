Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

