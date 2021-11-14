Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,891,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,197,000 after acquiring an additional 178,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 151,917.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,195.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 210,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $143.47 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,723,797. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

