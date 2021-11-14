Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $353,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

