BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,020 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

