BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NLY stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

