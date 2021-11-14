BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 683.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 35.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $657.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

