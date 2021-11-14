BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

QID opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

