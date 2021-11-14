BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,035 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nevro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

