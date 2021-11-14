Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

