Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Scout24 alerts:

SCOTF stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. Scout24 has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.