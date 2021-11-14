Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 17th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of BHB opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $482.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. Analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

