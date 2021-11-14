Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Desjardins currently has C$145.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$138.66.

Shares of BMO opened at C$140.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$130.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.35. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$86.85 and a 52 week high of C$140.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 in the last ninety days.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

