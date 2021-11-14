Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.12 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $35,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $60.51 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

