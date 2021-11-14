Bank of America Corp DE Has $32.78 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.60% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $32,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

