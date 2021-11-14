Bank of America Corp DE Buys 138,443 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.