Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $34,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 498,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

