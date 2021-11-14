Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.80 ($4.47) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.53) to €3.90 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($4.12) to €3.60 ($4.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

