Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 5.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.58. 5,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 307,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

