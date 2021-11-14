Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

