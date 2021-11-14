Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.
Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.95 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
