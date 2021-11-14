Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.95 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.