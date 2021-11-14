Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.