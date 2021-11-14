Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $763,000 Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ManTech International by 325.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ManTech International by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

