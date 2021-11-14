Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 622,944 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

