Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $632,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,440,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 784,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 136,584 shares of company stock worth $8,634,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

