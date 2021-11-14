Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,064 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 549.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $11,233,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $905,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $114.07 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.