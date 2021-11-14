Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 5,402 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $305,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.