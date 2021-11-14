Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 14789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

