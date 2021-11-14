Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 352 ($4.60) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 424 ($5.54).

BAB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 360.50 ($4.71).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 318.84.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

