B. Riley Increases Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target to $11.50

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

