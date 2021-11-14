B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Amundi purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 721,266 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FE stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

