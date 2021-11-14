B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 4,278 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $7,385,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 494,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,723,797. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $143.47 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.