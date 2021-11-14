B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

