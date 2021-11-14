B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.02 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.26. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

