B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.20 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

