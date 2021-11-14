B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 3,316 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $687.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.71 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

