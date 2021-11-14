B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 120 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

