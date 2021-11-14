Aviva’s (AV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.27) on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

