Aviva’s (AV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.27) on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
