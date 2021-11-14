AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVPT. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

